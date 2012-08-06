Syrian cabinet meets, all ministers attend: information minister

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s cabinet met briefly on Monday under caretaker Prime Minister Omar Ghalawanji in a session attended by all ministers, Information Minister Omran Zoabi said.

Responding to claims by the opposition Syrian National Council that two ministers had defected along with former prime minister Riyad Hijab, he told Syrian television: “The meeting ... was attended by all ministers. There is no truth at all in what is spread about some of the ministers.” Syrian television showed footage of the cabinet meeting.