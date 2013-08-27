FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron: Any Syria action must be specific, avoid wider war
#World News
August 27, 2013 / 4:28 PM / 4 years ago

UK's Cameron: Any Syria action must be specific, avoid wider war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives at Number 10 Downing Street in London August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday that any military action against Syria must be specific and not entail being dragged into a wider Middle East conflict.

“This is not about getting involved in a Middle Eastern war or changing our stance in Syria or going further into that conflict,” Cameron told reporters in his first public comments on the matter. “It’s about chemical weapons. Their use is wrong and the world shouldn’t stand idly by.”

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge

