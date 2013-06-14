FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain holds off arming Syrian rebels despite U.S. decision to do so
June 14, 2013 / 10:40 AM / 4 years ago

Britain holds off arming Syrian rebels despite U.S. decision to do so

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is still not ready to arm the Syrian opposition despite a decision by President Barack Obama to do so, but is not ruling out the introduction of a no-fly zone or any other measure, a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday.

“Nothing is off the table,” the spokesman said when asked whether Britain would back a no-fly zone, adding that “no decision has been taken” on arming the opposition. “We are in urgent discussions with our international partners”.

Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Andrew Osborn

