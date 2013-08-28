UK national security council unanimously backs action on Syria

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s National Security Council unanimously backed action against Syria in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday, a day after he set out the case for a targeted military strike.

“The NSC (National Security Council) agreed unanimously that the use of chemical weapons by Assad was unacceptable - and the world should not stand by,” Cameron said on his official Twitter feed after a meeting of the high-level security body.