Britain's Cameron backs military component in fight against Islamic State
September 24, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

Britain's Cameron backs military component in fight against Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron called for a comprehensive strategy against Islamic State militants involving “our military” ahead of a vote by British lawmakers on Friday on whether to join U.S.-led airstrikes against the group in Iraq.

“Our strategy must work in tandem with Arab states, always in support of local people, in line with our legal obligations and as part of a plan that involves our aid, our diplomacy and, yes, our military,” Cameron told a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.

“We need to act and we need to act now,” he said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
