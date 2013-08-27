FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama, Canada PM agree Syria chemical weapon use merits firm response
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
August 27, 2013 / 5:30 PM / 4 years ago

Obama, Canada PM agree Syria chemical weapon use merits firm response

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper on Tuesday agreed that the use of chemical weapons in Syria merited a firm, effective and timely response from the international community, a spokesman for Harper said.

The two leaders talked amid mounting signs that Washington and its allies are edging toward a limited use of force against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s loyalists in the wake of a poison gas attack last week that killed hundreds of civilians.

“Both leaders agreed that significant use of chemical weapons merits a firm response from the international community in an effective and timely manner,” Harper spokesman Andrew MacDougall said in a statement.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.