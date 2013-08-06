FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb kills at least 18 people in Damascus: state media
August 6, 2013 / 8:14 PM / in 4 years

Car bomb kills at least 18 people in Damascus: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 18 people were killed on Tuesday by a car bomb in the southeastern district of Jaramana in the Syrian capital, state media said.

State news agency SANA said women and children were among those killed. It said a bus was also burned out in the explosion and several shops were damaged in a crowded street.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

Last month a car bomb ripped through Jaramana, home to many of Syria’s Druze minority as well as Christians who have fled violence elsewhere, killing at least 10 people.

Damascus residents say Jaramana is controlled by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, who is fighting an armed revolt against his rule.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
