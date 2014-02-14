FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Car bomb kills at least 32 in Syria
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 14, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

Car bomb kills at least 32 in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A car bomb killed at least 32 people in a town in southern Syria on Friday, including 10 rebel fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The bomb, which killed at least one child, went off near a mosque in the town of al-Yadouda near the border with Jordan, the Observatory said. Syrian state TV also reported a car bomb in Yadouda, but did not give a casualty figure.

Car bombs are commonly deployed as a weapon in the three-year old Syrian conflict.

The Observatory said earlier this week that since peace talks between the Syrian government and opposition leaders began in Geneva some three weeks ago, Syrians have been killed at the fastest rate since the country’s civil war erupted.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by John Stonestreet and Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.