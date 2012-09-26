FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2012 / 1:58 PM / in 5 years

Four guards killed, 14 others wounded in Damascus blast-Syria TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Four security guards were killed and 14 civilians and security personnel were wounded in twin blasts that hit a military complex in Damascus on Wednesday, Syrian state television quoted a military source as saying.

The Free Syrian Army, the main rebel force fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad, claimed responsibility for the attack in the heart of the capital that ignited a fire that gutted the army command headquarters.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Janet Lawrence

