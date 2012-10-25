Syria declares Eid ceasefire, but will respond to attacks

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s army command said it will suspend military operations to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, declaring a ceasefire from Friday morning to Monday but saying it reserved the right to respond to rebel attacks and bombings.

It said it would also respond to “terrorist groups trying to reinforce their positions by arming themselves and getting reinforcements” as well as neighboring countries facilitating the smuggling of fighters across borders during that period.