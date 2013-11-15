U.S. confident of timetable to destroy Syria's nerve agents

TIRANA (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday it respected a decision by Albania not to host the destruction of Syria’s chemical weapons and that it was confident of eliminating the nerve agents within a timeframe agreed with Russia.

“The United States will continue to work with Allies and partners as well as the OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) and the United Nations to ensure the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons program,” the U.S. embassy in Tirana said in a statement.

“We remain confident that we will complete elimination of the (weapons) program within the timeline agreed upon,” it said.