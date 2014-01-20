Chemical weapons watchdog says 14 companies bid to destroy Syrian stockpile

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The global chemical weapons watchdog said on Monday it had received tenders from 14 commercial companies, including firms from America, Europe and China, offering to destroy part of Syria’s toxic stockpile.
The Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which is tasked with overseeing the destruction process, has earmarked up to 40 million euros ($54 million) for the commercial processing of 500 metric tons of industrial chemicals and millions of liters toxic waste.
($1 = 0.7376 euros)
Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb/Mark Heinrich