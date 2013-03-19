U.S. has "no reason to believe" Syrian rebels used chemical weapons

A boy, affected in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday said it had no reason to believe Syrian government charges that rebels had used chemical weapons in the country’s civil war, but said it was still studying allegations from the opposition that Syrian armed forces had used the weapons.

Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland called the charges an effort by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government to discredit its opponents.

Nuland, portraying the Assad government as increasingly beleaguered, said Washington is “quite concerned” that it would resort to non-conventional weapons.