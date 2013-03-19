FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey rejects Syrian accusation over possible chemical attack
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
#World News
March 19, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Turkey rejects Syrian accusation over possible chemical attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish government official rejected an accusation from Syria on Tuesday that Turkey bore responsibility for a possible chemical attack in the northern province of Aleppo.

“This is a baseless accusation, the Syrian government has accused Turkey in the past as well,” the official told Reuters.

Syrian Information Minister Omran al-Zoabi said earlier that Turkey and Qatar, which have supported rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad, bore “legal, moral and political responsibility” for the attack, state television reported.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Angus MacSwan

