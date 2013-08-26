Chemical experts can gather Syria evidence despite time lapse: U.N.

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Monday it was still possible for a U.N. team of chemical weapons experts to gather evidence necessary to investigate last week’s alleged gas attack in suburbs east of Damascus, despite the lapse of time.

“Despite the passage of a number of days, the Secretary-General (Ban Ki-moon) is confident that the team will be able to obtain and analyze evidence relevant for its investigation of the 21 August incident,” U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters. The U.N. team visited the site on Monday.

Britain said on Sunday that evidence of the attack, which is believed to have killed hundreds of people, could have already been destroyed ahead of a visit to the site by U.N. inspectors.