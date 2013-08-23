FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian activists say trying to get samples from chemical strike to U.N.
August 23, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

Syrian activists say trying to get samples from chemical strike to U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Activists look for dead bodies to collect samples to check for chemical weapon use, in the Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons were used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian activists say they have prepared body tissue samples from victims of an alleged chemical weapons attack near Damascus and are trying to get them to a team of United Nations inspectors staying in a hotel a few miles away.

“The U.N. team spoke with us and since then we prepared samples of hair, skin and blood and smuggled them back into Damascus with trusted couriers,” said activist Abu Nidal, speaking from the rebel-held town of Arbin.

Several activists in the area who spoke to Reuters said they too had prepared samples to smuggle into the capital but were unable to find a way to access the monitors inside their hotel.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
