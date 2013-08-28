FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. experts in Syria enroute to alleged poison gas attack site
August 28, 2013 / 7:15 AM / 4 years ago

U.N. experts in Syria enroute to alleged poison gas attack site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A team of United Nations inspectors left their Damascus hotel on Wednesday and headed to the scene of an alleged chemical weapons strike on several suburbs outside the capital last week, a Reuters witness said.

Opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad say his forces used rockets loaded with poison gas in the middle of a fierce offensive on the Damascus outskirts, with activists putting the death toll between 500 and more than 1,000. Assad denies the charges.

Reporting by Marwan Makdissi, editing by Elizabeth Piper

