U.N. experts in Syria enroute to alleged poison gas attack site

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A team of United Nations inspectors left their Damascus hotel on Wednesday and headed to the scene of an alleged chemical weapons strike on several suburbs outside the capital last week, a Reuters witness said.

Opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad say his forces used rockets loaded with poison gas in the middle of a fierce offensive on the Damascus outskirts, with activists putting the death toll between 500 and more than 1,000. Assad denies the charges.