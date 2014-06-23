FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global chemical weapons watchdog says work in Syria will continue
#Environment
June 23, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Global chemical weapons watchdog says work in Syria will continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ahmet Uzumcu, head of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, speaks during an interview in Rome January 16, 2014.REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - An investigation into alleged use of chlorine in Syria’s civil war will continue after the last shipment of toxic material reported to the world’s chemical weapons watchdog was shipped out of the country, the body’s chief said on Monday.

Ahmet Uzumcu, head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, also told reporters in The Hague that the destruction of roughly 1,300 tonnes of chemicals declared to the organization will take about four months.

An investigation by the OPCW into alleged chlorine use, which is being jointly carried out with the United Nations “may take a little more time. Clearly we want to conclude it as soon as possible,” Uzumcu said.

Reporting By Anthony Deutsch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
