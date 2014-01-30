White House: Syria must step up efforts to get chemical weapons to port

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that Syria must intensify its efforts to transport chemical weapons to the port of Latakia after a report that less than 5 percent of the arsenal had been delivered and that work to destroy the weapons has fallen behind schedule.

“It is the Assad regime’s responsibility to transport those chemicals to facilitate removal. We expect them to meet their obligation to do so,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters traveling aboard Air Force One.