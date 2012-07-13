FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2012 / 7:22 AM / in 5 years

China says it will "seriously" study U.N. draft on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday it would “seriously” study a new U.N. draft resolution on Syria after Syrian opposition activists said more than 200 people, mostly civilians, were massacred in a village by forces loyal to the Syrian government.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin told a daily news briefing that China was “looking seriously” at the draft resolution, and that members should seek consensus.

Britain circulated a draft on Wednesday, backed by the United States, France and Germany, that would make compliance with a transition plan drafted by international envoy Kofi Annan enforceable under Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter.

Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Sabrina Mao; Writing by Michael Martina, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher

