China says deeply concerned by situation in Syria

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it was deeply concerned by the situation in Syria, as battles raged in the center of Damascus a day after a bomber killed President Bashar al-Assad’s top security chiefs.
China “strongly condemns the bombing which happened in Damascus yesterday. China expresses deep concern about the continued tension in Syria”, the ministry said in a statement on its website (www.mfa.gov.cn).
Reporting by Michael Martina and Sabrina Mao; Editing by Ron Popeski