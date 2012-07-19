FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says deeply concerned by situation in Syria
#World News
July 19, 2012

China says deeply concerned by situation in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it was deeply concerned by the situation in Syria, as battles raged in the center of Damascus a day after a bomber killed President Bashar al-Assad’s top security chiefs.

China “strongly condemns the bombing which happened in Damascus yesterday. China expresses deep concern about the continued tension in Syria”, the ministry said in a statement on its website (www.mfa.gov.cn).

Reporting by Michael Martina and Sabrina Mao; Editing by Ron Popeski

