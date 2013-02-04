FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says Syrian deputy foreign minister to visit
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 4, 2013 / 7:32 AM / in 5 years

China says Syrian deputy foreign minister to visit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal al-Makdad will visit China this week to meet with China’s foreign minister Yang Jiechi, in what Beijing said was part of its efforts to push for a political solution to end fighting in the country.

Makdad will be in China from February 4-7, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing. He will also meet vice-foreign minister Zhai Jun.

“This is part of China’s effort to push for a political resolution of the Syrian issue,” Hua said.

Syria’s foreign minister, Walid al-Moualem, last visited China, one of five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, in April last year.

China, along with Russia, has blocked three Security Council resolutions aimed at pushing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad out or pressuring him to end a civil war in which more than 60,000 people have died.

But China has been keen to show it is not taking sides, inviting both Syrian government officials and opposition members to visit, despite having little influence in the Middle East.

It has urged the Syrian government to talk to the opposition and take steps to meet demands for political change, and has said a transitional government should be formed.

(The first and second paragraphs of the story has been corrected to show that visit is by Syria’s deputy foreign minister)

Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.