#World News
August 30, 2013 / 12:48 AM / in 4 years

China: no Security Council action on Syria before probe complete: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign minister said on Friday the UN security council should not be pushed into any action on Syria before inspectors have completed a probe into allegations of chemical weapons use.

In remarks reported by the official Xinhua news agency, Wang Yi told UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in a telephone conversation that China fully supported an independent and objective inspection free from outside pressure and interference.

The results of the probe should not be pre-judged, he said.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Paul Tait

