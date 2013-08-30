China: no Security Council action on Syria before probe complete: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign minister said on Friday the UN security council should not be pushed into any action on Syria before inspectors have completed a probe into allegations of chemical weapons use.

In remarks reported by the official Xinhua news agency, Wang Yi told UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in a telephone conversation that China fully supported an independent and objective inspection free from outside pressure and interference.

The results of the probe should not be pre-judged, he said.