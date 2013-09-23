FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says willing to help in Syria chemical weapons process
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 23, 2013 / 3:02 AM / 4 years ago

China says willing to help in Syria chemical weapons process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) shakes hands as he meets with United Nations General Secretary Ban-Ki Moon at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon that China is willing to send experts to help in the Syrian chemical weapons destruction process, and reiterated that a political solution is the only way to solve the crisis in Syria.

“Currently, it is important that the U.N. Security Council should maintain unity, overcome their differences and find a consensus so as to send a signal of unity to the outside,” Wang was quoted as telling Ban in a statement posted on the website of China’s foreign ministry.

Wang said China supports “the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ quick objective, fair and professional process of starting the Syrian chemical weapons’ destruction process”.

“China is willing to send experts to participate in the relevant work,” the statement said.

Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.