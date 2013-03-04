Syrian opposition says captures eastern city of Raqqa

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian opposition fighters captured the eastern city of Raqqa on Monday, the region’s representative at the opposition Syrian National Coalition said.

If confirmed, the fall of the provincial capital, on the Euphrates River 160 km (100 miles) east of Aleppo, would make it the first major city taken by the opposition since a revolt against President Bashar al-Assad broke out two years ago.

A resident also said the city had fallen and said a Syrian military intelligence compound in the city center was surrounded by rebels. He added that crowds had pulled down a statue of President Assad’s father in the main square nearby.