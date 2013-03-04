FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrian opposition says captures eastern city of Raqqa
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 4, 2013 / 6:29 PM / in 5 years

Syrian opposition says captures eastern city of Raqqa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian opposition fighters captured the eastern city of Raqqa on Monday, the region’s representative at the opposition Syrian National Coalition said.

If confirmed, the fall of the provincial capital, on the Euphrates River 160 km (100 miles) east of Aleppo, would make it the first major city taken by the opposition since a revolt against President Bashar al-Assad broke out two years ago.

A resident also said the city had fallen and said a Syrian military intelligence compound in the city center was surrounded by rebels. He added that crowds had pulled down a statue of President Assad’s father in the main square nearby.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.