Rebel Free Syrian Army claims Damascus bombings
#World News
September 26, 2012 / 8:33 AM / 5 years ago

Rebel Free Syrian Army claims Damascus bombings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The rebel Free Syrian Army claimed responsibility for twin bombings on Wednesday that targeted one of Syria’s top military command buildings in the capital Damascus.

“The Free Army hit the General Staff building in Damascus’ Umayyad Square and dozens were killed in the two powerful blasts,” the information office for the FSA military council said in a statement. Syria’s Information Minister Omran Zoabi had earlier said that the blasts caused only material damage.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes, editing by Diana Abdallah

