Clashes erupt in Damascus for second day: activists
July 16, 2012 / 8:37 AM / in 5 years

Clashes erupt in Damascus for second day: activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Heavy clashes broke out between rebels and government forces in the Syrian capital Damascus for the second day running on Monday, forcing hundreds to flee, activists said.

“There are clashes now in Midan and Zahera, two cars were burned,” said one activist referring to two districts in Damascus.

Another activist said violence had also broken out in the city’s southern district of Tadamon.

Earlier in the morning columns of armored vehicles were seen on the main road leading to Tadamon.

Activists said Sunday’s violence was the heaviest fighting in the capital since the start of the 17-month-old revolt against President Bashar al-Assad.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
