Gunfire as Syrian forces disperse protests: Observatory
#World News
October 26, 2012 / 6:02 AM / in 5 years

Gunfire as Syrian forces disperse protests: Observatory

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Members of the Free Syrian Army patrol an area under their control, as they advance for control over pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Three people were wounded by gunfire as Syrian forces dispersed protesters in Deraa province on Friday, the first day of a ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It said protests broke out after morning prayers in several towns in the southern province. The three people were wounded as they left a mosque in Inkhil.

The protests followed clashes overnight between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, the eastern province of Deir al-Zor and a town near Syria’s border with Lebanon, the Observatory said.

Syria’s armed forces announced a conditional truce from Friday morning to mark Eid, saying they reserved the right to respond to any rebel attack or moves to reinforce or resupply the rebels.

A rebel Free Syrian Army commander said his fighters were committed to the ceasefire, but demanded that Assad release thousands of detainees on Friday.

Assad was shown by state television attending Eid prayers at a Damascus mosque.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by John Stonestreet

