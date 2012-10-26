Heavy clashes at Syrian army base, violating Eid ceasefire

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Heavy fighting broke out around a Syrian military base on Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, in the first major violation of a ceasefire marking the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The Observatory said rebel fighters were trying to storm the base, which is less than 1 km (half a mile) from the main north-south highway linking Damascus to Aleppo, and President Bashar al-Assad’s forces had fired artillery at a nearby village.