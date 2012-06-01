FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton says Russia stance on Syria seen as supporting Assad
June 1, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

Clinton says Russia stance on Syria seen as supporting Assad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Friday Russia’s stance on the conflict in Syria was seen as supporting the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

“I repeat the appeal that I have made to Russia because their position of claiming not to take a position is certainly viewed in the Security Council, in Damascus and elsewhere, as a position supporting the continuity of the Assad regime,” Clinton told a news conference.

“And if Russia is prepared, as President Putin’s remarks seem to suggest, to work with the international community to come together to plan a political transition, we will certainly be ready to cooperate,” she added.

Reporting By Victoria Klesty

