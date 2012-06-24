Syria downing of Turkish plane "brazen and unacceptable": U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton condemned Syria’s downing of a Turkish fighter yet as “brazen and unacceptable” on Sunday and vowed close U.S. cooperation with Turkey to promote a political transition in Syria.

“The United States condemns this brazen and unacceptable act in the strongest possible terms,” Clinton said in a statement following a conversation on Saturday with Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.

The shooting down of the Turkish F4 Phantom reconnaissance jet “is yet another reflection of the Syrian authorities’ callous disregard for international norms, human life, and peace and security,” Clinton added.