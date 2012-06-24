FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria downing of Turkish plane "brazen and unacceptable": U.S.
#World News
June 24, 2012 / 6:14 PM / 5 years ago

Syria downing of Turkish plane "brazen and unacceptable": U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton condemned Syria’s downing of a Turkish fighter yet as “brazen and unacceptable” on Sunday and vowed close U.S. cooperation with Turkey to promote a political transition in Syria.

“The United States condemns this brazen and unacceptable act in the strongest possible terms,” Clinton said in a statement following a conversation on Saturday with Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.

The shooting down of the Turkish F4 Phantom reconnaissance jet “is yet another reflection of the Syrian authorities’ callous disregard for international norms, human life, and peace and security,” Clinton added.

Reporting By Paul Eckert; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
