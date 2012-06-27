Clinton hopes Geneva Syria meeting "a turning point"

HELSINKI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday she was “keeping her calendar open” for international mediator Kofi Annan’s proposed meeting on Syria on Saturday and hoped it would be a turning point in the crisis.

Clinton said she was awaiting Annan’s formal announcement of the Geneva meeting, and that the United States fully endorsed a road map for a political transition in Syria that Annan has circulated to major powers.

“If we can meet on the basis of that road map...then I think a meeting makes a lot of sense,” Clinton told reporters in Helsinki where she is on an official visit. “I‘m keeping my calendar open for a meeting with a great hope that this perhaps can be a turning point in the very tragic circumstances affecting the Syrian people at this time.”