FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clinton hopes Geneva Syria meeting "a turning point"
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 27, 2012 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

Clinton hopes Geneva Syria meeting "a turning point"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday she was “keeping her calendar open” for international mediator Kofi Annan’s proposed meeting on Syria on Saturday and hoped it would be a turning point in the crisis.

Clinton said she was awaiting Annan’s formal announcement of the Geneva meeting, and that the United States fully endorsed a road map for a political transition in Syria that Annan has circulated to major powers.

“If we can meet on the basis of that road map...then I think a meeting makes a lot of sense,” Clinton told reporters in Helsinki where she is on an official visit. “I‘m keeping my calendar open for a meeting with a great hope that this perhaps can be a turning point in the very tragic circumstances affecting the Syrian people at this time.”

Reporting By Andrew Quinn, editing by Tim Pearce

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.