Preacher seen as leader of new Syria opposition group: delegate

DUBAI (Reuters) - Activist preacher Moaz al-Khatib is the only candidate to head a new Syrian opposition umbrella group which factions trying to bring down President Bashar al-Assad agreed to form on Sunday, a delegate involved in choosing the leader said.

“At least for the president there is only one candidate - Moaz al-Khatib,” said one opposition source taking part in closed-door discussions on who should head the Syrian National Coalition.