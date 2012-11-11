FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preacher seen as leader of new Syria opposition group: delegate
November 11, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

Preacher seen as leader of new Syria opposition group: delegate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Activist preacher Moaz al-Khatib is the only candidate to head a new Syrian opposition umbrella group which factions trying to bring down President Bashar al-Assad agreed to form on Sunday, a delegate involved in choosing the leader said.

“At least for the president there is only one candidate - Moaz al-Khatib,” said one opposition source taking part in closed-door discussions on who should head the Syrian National Coalition.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Hammond; Editing by Sophie Hares

