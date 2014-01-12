Friends of Syria group urges National Coalition to attend peace talks

PARIS (Reuters) - The Friends of Syria, an alliance of mainly Western and Gulf Arab countries who support the Syrian opposition, on Sunday called on them to attend peace talks in Switzerland later this month.

“We urge the National Coalition to respond positively to the invitation to set up the Syrian opposition delegation sent by the U.N. Secretary General,” the group said in a joint statement.

“We invite them to form, as soon as possible, a delegation of opposition forces to participate in the political process.”