Syrian rebel command says Assad's army hit town with chemical weapon
March 19, 2013 / 12:56 PM / in 5 years

Syrian rebel command says Assad's army hit town with chemical weapon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Free Syrian Army rebel command said President Bashar al-Assad’s forces launched a chemical weapon attack on the northern town of Khan al-Assal near Aleppo on Tuesday using a long-range missile.

“Fighting was raging in Khan al-Assal this morning and the regime’s army hit the town with a long-range missile equipped with a chemical warhead. It also hit the area with conventional weapons from the air and with artillery,” Louay al-Meqdad, the political coordinator for the rebel command told Reuters.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Janet Lawrence

