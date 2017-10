U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry attends a "Friends of Syria" group meeting hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu at the Adile Sultan Palace in Istanbul April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday the Syrian opposition and its foreign backers had agreed that future aid would be channeled through the rebels’ supreme military command.

Kerry made the statement at a news briefing after a meeting between the Syrian opposition and its foreign supporters in Istanbul.