U.S. says political solution would help stop Syria breaking up

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A negotiated political solution to end the civil war in Syria would help avert the danger of the country breaking up And could influence a U.S. decision on arming rebels, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday.

Kerry was speaking after he and Russian leaders agreed at talks in Moscow to try to arrange an international conference on the conflict.

An attempt to agree a political solution last year foundered over whether Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would have to leave power, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow was not concerned about the fate of “certain people”.