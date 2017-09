U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) talks to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon prior to peace talks in Montreux January 22, 2014. International peace talks to address Syria's almost three-year-old civil war opened in Montreux near Geneva on Wednesday with a speech by Ban. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MONTREUX, Switzerland (Reuters) - International peace talks to address Syria’s almost three-year-old civil war opened in Montreux near Geneva on Wednesday with a speech by U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

Present at the talks were delegations from the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Syrian exile opposition groups as well as the United Nations, United States and Russia.