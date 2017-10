U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry attends a "Friends of Syria" group meeting hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu at the Adile Sultan Palace in Istanbul April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday the United States would provide opposition forces in Syria with an additional $123 million in non-lethal assistance.

Kerry made the announcement in a statement issued after a meeting in Istanbul of the Syrian opposition and their international backers.