Syrian rebel officer rules out negotiations with Assad
#World News
April 20, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

Syrian rebel officer rules out negotiations with Assad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad answers journalists after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Syrian rebel leader said on Saturday only force could end the country’s two-year conflict and ruled out the possibility of any negotiation with President Bashar al-Assad’s administration other than over its exit.

“There is no solution with this regime through negotiation. This (conflict) will not be settled other than by force,” Brigadier Selim Idris, head of a military command, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Istanbul.

“Maybe in its final stages, when the regime feels it has lost everything, it might want to negotiate for its exit.”

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

