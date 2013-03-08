Syrian shelling delays U.N. convoy to fetch peacekeeepers: rebels

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A convoy of U.N. vehicles sent to pick up 21 peacekeepers held by Syrian rebels in the southern village of Jamla has arrived at a neighboring village but is not able to reach their location due to shelling in the area, a rebel spokesman said on Friday.

Abu Essam Taseel said three Syrian army tanks and two military cars had pulled back from around Jamla but President Bashar al-Assad’s forces were still deployed around it and bombarding the region.