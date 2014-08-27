FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Released U.S. hostage says overwhelmed by welcome home
#U.S.
August 27, 2014 / 2:28 PM / 3 years ago

Released U.S. hostage says overwhelmed by welcome home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Peter Theo Curtis, an American writer released this week after nearly two years of captivity in Syria, talks to reporters near his mother's home in Cambridge, Massachusetts August 27, 2014. Curtis said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of attention he received after returning home, he told reporters on Wednesday. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An American writer released this week after nearly two years of captivity in Syria said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of attention he received after returning home, he told reporters on Wednesday.

Peter Theo Curtis, 45, returned to the United States late Tuesday after being released on Sunday. He was captured in 2012 and held by Nusra Front, al Qaeda’s official wing in Syria and rivals to the militant group Islamic State.

“I am overwhelmed with emotion,” he said, speaking for the first time publicly at a briefing outside his family’s home in Massachusetts, adding that he needs to spend time with his family.

“I suddenly remember how good the American people are, and what kindness they have in their hearts -- and to all those people I say a huge thank you from ... the bottom of my heart,” he added.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
