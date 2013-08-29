FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus Airways cancels Beirut night flights, citing Syria: spokesman
#World News
August 29, 2013

Cyprus Airways cancels Beirut night flights, citing Syria: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus Airways canceled its evening flight from Larnaca to the Lebanese capital Beirut on Thursday, citing the situation in Syria where the U.S. and its allies are considering military strikes following an alleged chemical weapons attack.

“The company has decided to reschedule its flights because of the current situation,” a spokesman for the company told Reuters. The spokesman said the 8:30 p.m. flight out of Larnaca had been moved to 5:30 a.m. to avoid an overnight stay in Beirut.

Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Andrew Roche

