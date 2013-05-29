Syrian army seizes strategic air base near Qusair: state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad seized an air base in Dabaa village near the town of Qusair on Wednesday, in a major blow for rebels in their week-long battle with government forces backed by Hezbollah fighters, state media said.

Assad troops and Hezbollah fighters already surround the border town of Qusair from three sides. Taking control of Dabaa, on the northern side of Qusair, would put the strategic town under siege from four sides.