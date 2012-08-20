FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Helicopter attack on Damascus suburb kills 12: opposition
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 20, 2012 / 2:54 PM / 5 years ago

Helicopter attack on Damascus suburb kills 12: opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - A helicopter gunship attack on the Damascus suburb of Daraya killed at least 12 people on Monday and several other parts of the city came under aerial bombardment by President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, residents and opposition activists said.

A YouTube video, which could not be independently verified, showed several people with missing heads and limbs in the wake of the attack on the conservative Sunni Muslim southern suburb, from where Free Syrian army rebels have been operating.

Activists and residents also reported helicopter rocket and machinegun fire in the southwestern suburb of al-Mouadamiya and the eastern suburbs of Akraba and Deir al-Assafir, as well as the Damascus neighborhood of Kfar Souseh. An activist group earlier reported at least 12 dead in al-Mouadamiya.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Jon Hemming

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.