FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria says kills dozens of "terrorists" in Damascus suburb
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 21, 2012 / 2:32 PM / 5 years ago

Syria says kills dozens of "terrorists" in Damascus suburb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian armed forces killed dozens of “terrorists” on Wednesday near the Damascus suburb of Daraya, state media said, an area where activists have reported air strikes on rebels and two days of heavy fighting.

“Units of our noble armed forces killed dozens of terrorists ... in the orchards of eastern Daraya in rural Damascus and liberated dozens of citizens, most of them women and children who had been held by the terrorists as human shields,” the official SANA news agency said.

Syrian state authorities refer to insurgents involved in a 20-month-old uprising against President Bashar al-Assad as “terrorists”.

Anti-Assad activists say rebels have been battling elite Republican Guard units around Daraya, a major opposition center in the revolt, and that MiG fighter jets strafed the district on Wednesday.

Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.