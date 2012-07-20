Syrian army helicopters hit Damascus district, three killed

AMMAN (Reuters) - At least three people were killed on Friday when Syrian army helicopters fired rockets at the southeastern Damascus neighborhood of Saida Zeinab, scene of fighting between rebels and President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, opposition activists said.

“One rocket hit a three story building. I got through to my relatives in Saida Zainab and could hear the sound of the bombardment on the phone,” Reem, one of the activists, told Reuters by telephone from Damascus.