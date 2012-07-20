FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian army helicopters hit Damascus district, three killed
July 20, 2012 / 8:50 AM / 5 years ago

Syrian army helicopters hit Damascus district, three killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - At least three people were killed on Friday when Syrian army helicopters fired rockets at the southeastern Damascus neighborhood of Saida Zeinab, scene of fighting between rebels and President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, opposition activists said.

“One rocket hit a three story building. I got through to my relatives in Saida Zainab and could hear the sound of the bombardment on the phone,” Reem, one of the activists, told Reuters by telephone from Damascus.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom

