Syria rebels push forward but foreign worries rise

LONDON (Reuters) - Rising violence in Damascus and a lethal bombing at the heart of Bashar al-Assad’s government might be good news for Syria’s rebels, but the ever murkier situation puts foreign powers in a tough position.

The US, Britain, France and others remain adamant Assad must go. But there is still little clarity on who if anyone could run the country in his stead, while the recent crop of bomb attacks raise their own worries about a perhaps growing jihadi presence.

The United States and Western allies said recent events made it more important than ever to secure a meaningful United Nations agreement on the conflict. So far Russia - and to a lesser extent China - have refused to agree any Security Council text that either tightens sanctions on Assad or could be used to justify later use of military force.

Western worries over the rebels and concern in Moscow that Assad’s position could become unsustainable could narrow the gap and make UN agreement easier. But as things stand, there seems little the great powers could do immediately to influence events on the ground even if they were to find a common approach.

While precise details remain sketchy, this week appears to have seen the the 16-month-old uprising grow bloodier by the day. Wednesday’s bombing killed Syria’s defense minister, Assad’s brother-in-law and another senior general as well as wounding senior officials. Government artillery and attack helicopters were reported to be firing on several areas of the capital in the fourth day of serious fighting there.

Assad’s desire, analysts say, will almost certainly be to try to crush the Damascus rising swiftly and then reassert his control elsewhere. But the bombing, apparently carried out by a supposedly loyal bodyguard, suggests to some the government itself may be increasingly unstable.

“The rebels must have insider help to penetrate the inner circle,” said Hayat Alvi, lecturer in Middle Eastern studies at the US Naval War College. “They must have outside help to bolster their capabilities in Damascus... The regime is a sinking ship, but it will go down very slowly and not without a fierce fight.”

Even if the Syrian leader and entourage agreed to leave or were ousted in an internal coup, the world might still be left with a collapsed country and apparently growing sectarian divisions and violence.

“We need a conversation now not just about how to remove Assad, but how to stabilise Syria once he’s gone,” said Ari Ratner, a former Obama administration State Department adviser and now a fellow at the Truman National Security Foundation.

“With a fractured opposition, a country awash in arms and grievances and an international community with divided interests, that is going to be an extremely difficult task.”

Syria’s chemical weapons stockpile provides another worry for foreign powers. For now, opposition claims of chemical weapons use have not been verified but if Syria collapses, some worry militant groups might try to grab them.

For now, however, outside powers may even be fuelling the conflict.

Despite occasional pledges to stop doing so, Russia is still seen likely to keep supplying Assad with weaponry, as is his long-term regional ally Iran. For their part, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the Gulf states are believed to have recently further ramped up support for the rebels. So too has Turkey, angered by the shooting down of one of its jets as well as the growing numbers of Syrian refugees entering its territory.

SHOWDOWN IN DAMASCUS

Western states particularly the United States have long been reluctant to follow suit. But assorted “nonlethal” support has been rising, perhaps alongside advice and training.

“The Middle Eastern countries involved are going to be less concerned by... (Wednesday’s bombing) as they are already very invested in the opposition,” said Gala Riani, Middle East analyst at London-based consultancy Control Risks. “But it is going to worry those in the West who were already concerned about Jihadi elements.”

In Libya, opposition forces fighting Muammar Gaddafi - which also included some Islamist elements - appeared to make the deliberate choice to avoid tactics such as suicide bombing for fear of alienating crucial Western allies.

Perhaps because of the lack of direct Western military support, the opposition Free Syrian Army apparently feel no such restrictions. Some analysts say even to describe them as a single entity might be to considerably overstate their cohesion.

A meeting of Syrian opposition officials in Cairo at the beginning of this month degenerated into fisticuffs and open fighting, underscoring Western worries.

“What you’re clearly seeing is the military side of the opposition coalescing together into a more capable and coordinated force,” says Eric Thompson, director of strategic studies at the Centre for Naval Analyses which provides briefings for military and other bodies as part of the wider U.S. government funded think tank CNA. “The problem for the West is you’re not seeing anything like that on the political level.”

With the fight coming to the streets of Damascus, Thompson said it would be harder for government forces to use their heavy weapons as effectively as they had in the smaller towns and cities. Damascus is in places a labyrinth of narrow streets.

That raised the risk of Assad bringing in ethnic Alawite militia from outside Damascus, he said, potentially exacerbating already worsening ethnic tensions. Such groups have already been used for sectarian massacres elsewhere, according to rebels.

“The more you see ethnic militia used, the more you’re going to have problems even after any leadership transition,” he said. “Damascus is predominantly a Sunni city and if you see Alawite militia enter it that is going to make it much more complicated.”.

ETHNIC WAR, REGIONAL CONFRONTATION

Reports that Assad himself had left Damascus and moved to the coastal town of Latakia could suggest he felt he and his immediate family would be safer out of the capital and in his ethnic heartland.

For the Alawite minority who make up much of the elite military and other key parts of the government, the stakes could hardly be higher. The longer the war continues and the more reports of massacres, the greater the risk of a perhaps almost genocidal backlash against them should the government fall.

“Even if al-Assad left, some of the Alawi fighting forces... would probably continue to defy any new government in the coastal areas and the adjoining Nusayri Mountains,” said Firas Abi Ali, Middle East analyst at London-based Exclusive Analysis. “At the very least, you’d have a government that had lost control of its territory and would only begin to regain it relatively slowly. That has been hard enough in Libya, where you have much less in the way of ethnic and religious divisions.”

As in the Balkans, a growing number of analysts say the prospect of some kind of international intervention is gradually rising despite Russian opposition and great reluctance in the United States particularly ahead of November’s election.

“This doesn’t necessarily mean American boots on the ground at the very least it requires billions of dollars not just from the Gulf but from the U.S. and Europe as well,” says former State Department adviser Ratner. “The alternative... is a power vacuum in Syria, a continuing humanitarian tragedy and a strategic missed opportunity of historic proportions”

In the shorter term, however, options are seen as extremely limited. While the leadership of the Free Syrian Army talk of the war being over in weeks or months, many analysts see fighting lasting well into next year.

That could feed into an already deepening regional confrontation between Shi‘ite Iran and its Sunni-led Saudi and Gulf enemies along with the US, Israel and West. That - already seen stoking unrest amongst Shi‘ite groups in Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Bahrain - also looked to have escalated on Wednesday, with Israel blaming Tehran for a suicide bomb attack on Israeli tourists in Bulgaria.

If that were the case, which Tehran denies, analysts say it might be retaliation for the assassination of several of top Iranian nuclear scientists as well as ever tightening international sanctions aimed at its nuclear program.

With so many moving parts, making solid predictions for even the immediate future is all but impossible. But while most analysts believe a wider military confrontation in the region will be avoided this year at least, the overall temperature is unquestionably rising.

“I imagine it will only get bloodier and messier in the region,” said Alvi at the US Naval War College, warning that Syria looks like turning into a potentially larger version of the 1980s Lebanon civil war, which also dragged in other local and international powers. “Keeping up the diplomatic pressure is probably the only option available at this stage. Even if it doesn’t seem very effective, it is better than nothing at all.”