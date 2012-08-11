FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian forces, rebels clash in central Damascus
#World News
August 11, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Syrian forces, rebels clash in central Damascus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad clashed with rebels in the heart of the capital Damascus near the Syrian central bank on Saturday, residents and state television said.

An explosion was followed by fighting which appeared to be spreading, said the resident, who asked not to be named for fear of arrest.

“The explosion was huge. There has been fighting for the past half an hour along Pakistan Street. I am very close. Can you hear that?” she asked, to the sound of a loud bang.

State television said that “terrorists”, a term they use for opposition fighters, had detonated a bomb in Merjeh, an area near the central bank.

It said fighters were “shooting at random to spark panic among citizens and the authorities hunted the terrorist groups”.

Central Damascus has previously remained largely unscathed during the 17-month-old uprising against Assad’s rule.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Pravin Char

