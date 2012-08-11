FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eleven killed in Syrian army attack in Damascus area
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 11, 2012 / 8:04 PM / in 5 years

Eleven killed in Syrian army attack in Damascus area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - At least 11 people were killed in fierce fighting that broke out in a Damascus suburb on Saturday when Syrian forces mounted an armored attack to try and regain the area from rebels, opposition activists said.

After three days of heavy army shelling and helicopter bombardment, tanks and armored carriers advanced on the conservative Sunni Muslim suburb of al-Tel on the northern edge of Damascus but were repelled by the rebels, two activists in the suburb said by telephone.

With restrictions imposed by Syrian authorities on independent media, it was difficult to verify the activists’ account.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Ralph Gowling

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.